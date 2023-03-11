Start time for UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili main card on Saturday, March 11

On Saturday, March 11, UFC Fight Night will take center stage in “Fabulous” Las Vegas, Nevada. With The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas serving as the venue, the main event is a Bantamweight bout between Russian Petr Yan (16-4) and Merab Dvalishvili (15-4) of Georgia. The winner here likely lines himself up for a title shot. Heading into the fight, Yan shows at the favorite to win (-250) at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Dvalishvili is priced at -215 to pull off the upset in the octagon.

UFC Fight Night on Saturday, March 11 will get underway at 3 p.m. ET with eight fights on the early preliminary card on ESPN+. Once that wraps, the regular preliminary card is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET. (also airing on ESPN+). There are currently six fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 6 p.m. ET and will stream live on ESPN+. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Yan and Dvalishvili, it’s estimated that will start just after 9 p.m. ET.