Everything you need to know for Alexander Volkov vs. Alexander Romanov at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set for this weekend from The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 11 at 6 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight fight between Petr Yan (16-4) and Merab Dvalishvili (15-4). Also notable on the main card is a Heavyweight bout between Russian Alexander Volkov (35-10) and Alexander Romanov (16-1) of Moldova.

Immediately preceding the Main event of Yan vs. Dvalishvili is two literal titans of the fight game: Volkov (6’7) and Romanov (6’2). With the Heavyweight division currently as wide open as the Mojave desert, both men can further catapult their combat careers with a win on Saturday night. Romanov is the shorter fighter by five inches but still comes in as the favorite (-175 moneyline) for Saturday’s Co-Main event.

How to watch Alexander Volkov vs. Alexander Romanov

Date: Saturday, March 11

Fight time: Main card starts at 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Volkov: +130

Romanov: -175

Splits: 72% of handle, 64% of bets on Romanov (as of March 7, 2023).

Despite Alexander Romanov coming off the first loss of his UFC career (def. by Marcin Tybura), the public seems to like Romanov’s chances against the taller, more rangy Alexander Volkov. Standing at 6’7, 256 pounds, Volkov has more than 40 UFC bouts under his belt. Additionally, Volkov is coming off a thrilling stoppage victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

With the prices as they are at DraftKings Sportsbook, I see more value in playing the short dog in the much taller Volkov to win the fight outright at +130. Out of respect for the round total of 1.5 (Over -175/Under +140), it could also be advantageous to take a look at the Method of Victory props, more specifically, “Volkov To Win By KO/TKO/DQ” for a 3/1 payout at DraftKings Sportsbook.