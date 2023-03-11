Everything you need to know for Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo at UFC Fight Night

From The Theatre at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, UFC Vegas 71 starts on March 11 at 6 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight fight between former bantamweight champion Petr Yan and top-five contender Merab Dvalishvili. Also notable on the main card is a featherweight fight between Ricardo Ramos and Austin Lingo.

Ramos (16-4) would like to get back on a consistent winning track after alternating wins and losses over his past four fights. He did look very impressive in his last fight on June 18, 2022, when he knocked out Danny Chavez with a spinning back fist in the first round to earn a Performance of the Night bonus.

Lingo (9-1) hasn’t been in the octagon since beating Luis Saldana on August 21, 2021. Injuries have taken a lot of ring time from him, but a win Saturday can get “Lights Out” back on the map.

How to watch Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo

Date: Saturday, March 1

Fight time: Main card starts at 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Ramos: -360

Lingo: +295

Splits: 87% of handle, 88% of bets on Ramos

Lingo’s movement is going to determine how competitive this fight is. He’s going to have to get defensive and keep Ramos from taking him down. Before the injuries Lingo tended to be stiff in his movement from time to time and could be caught flat-footed. That’s going to spell danger against Ramos, who will gain confidence with takedowns and keep the fight on the ground where he can control the action and win a decision.