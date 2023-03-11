Everything you need to know for Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann at UFC Fight Night

UFC Vegas 71 is set for March 11 at 6 p.m. ET from The Theatre at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight fight between former bantamweight champion Petr Yan and top-five contender Merab Dvalishvili. Also notable on the main card is a catchweight fight between light heavyweight contenders Ryan Spann and Nikita Krylov.

This fight was supposed to headline UFC Vegas 70 at the APEX Facility a couple of weeks ago, but Krylov pulled out with an illness. Spann (21-7) has won two straight, both by first-round stoppages. He earned a Performance of the Night bonus for a submission win over Ion Cutelaba on May 14, 2022, and he knocked out Dominick Reyes at UFC 281 on November 12, but Spann missed weight and wasn’t eligible for a bonus.

Krylov (29-9) has also won two straight bouts. He knocked out Alexander Gustafsson on July 23, 2022, to earn a Performance of the Night bonus. Krylov followed that performance with a unanimous decision win over Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 280 on October 22, 2022.

How to watch Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

Date: Saturday, March 11

Fight time: Main card starts at 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Krylov: -170

Spann: +145

Splits: 74% of bets, 48% of bets on Spann

The betting is interesting in this fight because there’s some intrigue to Spann, who admits he’s just now beginning to train properly for fights. Both fighters will try to work from distance early in the fight. Krylov is used to having a strength advantage over his opponent and that might not be the case with Spann. No one can argue with Krylov’s skills, but his penchant to stick his chin out is worrisome, especially against a guy like Spann. Krylov will win the first round, but get a little too comfortable in the second round and gets caught by a shot from Spann which leads to a TKO.