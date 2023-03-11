Everything you need to know for Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj at UFC Fight Night

UFC Vegas 71, from The Theatre at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, is set to start on March 11 at 6 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight fight between former bantamweight champion Petr Yan and top-five contender Merab Dvalishvili. Also notable on the main card is a light heavyweight fight between Vitor Petrino and Anton Turkalj.

Petrino (7-0) will make his big move after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. He earned the contract after a knockout win over Rudolfo Bellator in September. Turkalj (8-1) is another graduate of the contender series. His main roster debut resulted in a loss when he was choked out in the first round against Jailton Almeida at UFC 279.

How to watch Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj

Date: Saturday, March 11

Fight time: Main card starts at 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Petrino: -110

Turkalj: -110

Splits: 55% of handle, 68% of bets on Petrino

It feels like Petrino is the prospect coming in with a lot more momentum. Turkalj was extremely disappointing in his debut and did not look competitive. Petrino has some holes in his game, but he makes up for them with tenacity and aggressiveness. Turkalj might be fighting to remain on contract in the UFC, while Petrino looks like a guy that could have some staying power. He will win this fight by stoppage.