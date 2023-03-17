How to watch Leon Edwards-Kamaru Usman weigh-in for UFC 286 via live stream

UFC 286 gets underway Saturday, March 18 at 5 p.m. ET from the O2 Arena in London, England. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The official weigh-in is at 5 a.m. ET on Friday, March 17, and the ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET the same day. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Leon Edwards defending his UFC welterweight title against former champion Kamaru Usman. The maximum weight for Edwards and Usman is 170 pounds. Usman comes into the main event weigh-in as a -240 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Edwards is a +200 underdog. The favored method of victory is an Usman decision at -115. An Usman KO/TKO/DQ is next at +350.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update you with weigh-in for Edwards vs. Usman.

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman weigh-in results

TBD

Main card

( C ) Leon Edwards vs. #1 Kamaru Usman, for welterweight title

) Leon Edwards vs. #1 Kamaru Usman, for welterweight title #3 Justin Gaethje vs. #6 Rafael Fiziev, lightweight

Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena, welterweight

#8 Jennifer Maia vs. #12 Casey O’Neill, women’s flyweight

#4 Marvin Vettori vs. #9 Roman Dolidze, middleweight

Preliminary card

#15 Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani, featherweight

Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales, lightweight

Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz, lightweight

#12 Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho, flyweight

Early preliminary card