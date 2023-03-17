How to watch Justin Gaethje-Rafael Fiziev weigh-in for UFC 286 via live stream

UFC 286 gets underway Saturday, March 18 at 5 p.m. ET from the 02 Arena in . However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Friday, March 17. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman squaring off for the UFC welterweight title. The co-feature of the night will see a fight between top-ranked lightweights Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev. The maximum weight for the lightweights is 156 pounds.

Fiziev comes into the co-feature weigh-in as a -230 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Gaethje is a +15 underdog. The favored method of victory is a Fiziev KO/TKO/DQ at +150. A Fiziev decision is next at +200. Gaethje’s best odds come at +330 for a KO/TKO/DQ win.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update you with weigh-in for Gaethje vs. Fiziev.

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev weigh-in results

TBD

Main card

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman, for welterweight title

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev, lightweight

Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena, welterweight

Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill, women’s flyweight

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze, middleweight

Preliminary card

Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani, featherweight

Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales, lightweight

Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz, lightweight

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho, flyweight

Early preliminary card