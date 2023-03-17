 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Justin Gaethje-Rafael Fiziev weigh-in for UFC 286 via live stream

We provide live streaming info and results for Justin Gaethje-Rafael Fiziev weigh-in heading into UFC 286.

By DKNation Staff

UFC 286 gets underway Saturday, March 18 at 5 p.m. ET from the 02 Arena in . However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Friday, March 17. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman squaring off for the UFC welterweight title. The co-feature of the night will see a fight between top-ranked lightweights Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev. The maximum weight for the lightweights is 156 pounds.

Fiziev comes into the co-feature weigh-in as a -230 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Gaethje is a +15 underdog. The favored method of victory is a Fiziev KO/TKO/DQ at +150. A Fiziev decision is next at +200. Gaethje’s best odds come at +330 for a KO/TKO/DQ win.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update you with weigh-in for Gaethje vs. Fiziev.

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev weigh-in results

TBD

Main card

  • Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman, for welterweight title
  • Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev, lightweight
  • Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena, welterweight
  • Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill, women’s flyweight
  • Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze, middleweight

Preliminary card

  • Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani, featherweight
  • Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales, lightweight
  • Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz, lightweight
  • Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho, flyweight

Early preliminary card

  • Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos, featherweight
  • Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Duško Todorović, middleweight
  • Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon, flyweight
  • Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina, women’s flyweight
  • Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein, lightweight
  • Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo, women’s flyweight

More From DraftKings Nation