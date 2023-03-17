How to watch Justin Gaethje-Rafael Fiziev weigh-in for UFC 286 via live stream

UFC 286 gets underway Saturday, March 18 at 5 p.m. ET from the 02 Arena in . However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Friday, March 17. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.
The main event features Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman squaring off for the UFC welterweight title. The co-feature of the night will see a fight between top-ranked lightweights Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev. The maximum weight for the lightweights is 156 pounds.
Fiziev comes into the co-feature weigh-in as a -230 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Gaethje is a +15 underdog. The favored method of victory is a Fiziev KO/TKO/DQ at +150. A Fiziev decision is next at +200. Gaethje’s best odds come at +330 for a KO/TKO/DQ win.
Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update you with weigh-in for Gaethje vs. Fiziev.
Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev weigh-in results
Main card
- Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman, for welterweight title
- Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev, lightweight
- Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena, welterweight
- Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill, women’s flyweight
- Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze, middleweight
Preliminary card
- Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani, featherweight
- Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales, lightweight
- Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz, lightweight
- Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho, flyweight
Early preliminary card
- Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos, featherweight
- Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Duško Todorović, middleweight
- Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon, flyweight
- Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina, women’s flyweight
- Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein, lightweight
- Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo, women’s flyweight