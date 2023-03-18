Full card for UFC 286 Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman

The next UFC PPV is already upon us. Two weeks after Jon “Bones” Jones made his return to the Octagon at UFC 285, it’s time for UFC 286. This weekend’s event is taking place at O2 Arena in London, which means an earlier start time for the card.

The early preliminary card starts at 1 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card is next up at 3 p.m. on ESPN2. The big show gets started at 5 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV.

The card is topped by a welterweight title bout between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman in the rubber match of their rivalry. Eight years ago, Usman claimed a unanimous decision win at UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs. Cowboy 2. Most recently, Edwards finally avenged that loss last August, knocking out Usman in the fifth round to claim the UFC welterweight title. Usman is a -240 favorite to win the rubber match at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The co-feature is a lightweight contenders bout between third-ranked Justin Gaethje and sixth-ranked Rafael Fiziev. The latter is also a -240 favorite ahead of the bout. The main card features two other bouts involving ranked contenders. No. 12 Casey O’Neill is a -165 favorite to beat No. 8 Jennifer Maia, and No. 4 Marvin Vettori is a -275 favorite to beat No. 9 Roman Dolidze.

UFC 286: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman main card, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: ( C ) Leon Edwards vs. #1 Kamaru Usman, for welterweight title

( ) Leon Edwards vs. #1 Kamaru Usman, for welterweight title #3 Justin Gaethje vs. #6 Rafael Fiziev, lightweight

Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena, welterweight

#8 Jennifer Maia vs. #12 Casey O’Neill, women’s flyweight

#4 Marvin Vettori vs. #9 Roman Dolidze, middleweight

Preliminary card, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2 & ESPN+

#15 Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani, featherweight

Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales, lightweight

Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz, lightweight

#12 Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho, flyweight

Early preliminary card, 1 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass