How to watch UFC 286 on ESPN+ PPV via live stream

UFC 286 is set to get going this weekend from the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, March 18. The card features 15 total fights and is topped by a five-bout main card. The main event this evening will see Leon Edwards put his welterweight title on the line in a rematch against Kamaru Usman. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

Edwards and Usman are fighting for the third time and that will be in the spotlight. But the card features some contender bouts. Notably, the co-feature of the night will see a lightweight bout between No. 3 Justin Gaethje and No. 6 Rafael Fiziev. The main and co-main event feature both “challengers” (Usman, Fiziev) installed as -240 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This card is coming to us from London, and so we get earlier fight times for the 15 bouts. The early prelims will start at 1:00 p.m. ET with the prelims at 3:00 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 5 p.m. ET with the Edwards-Usman fight to close it out. We can expect that bout to get going sometime in the 7 p.m. hour.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 286 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims will air on UFC Fight Pass and the prelims will air on ESPN2.