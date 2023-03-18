What time does Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 start at UFC 286?

UFC 286 kicks off with a five-fight main card that is culminating with a UFC welterweight title fight between champion Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. The event will take place live from the O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 18.

To co-feature on the main card will be an action fight between top-ranked lightweights Justin Gaethje (23-4) and Rafael Fiziev (12-1).

The Jamaican-born Edwards (20-3-1) will be making his first title defense in his adopted home country against Usman, the man he upset for the title at UFC 278. In that fight, Usman was clearly ahead on all three scorecards and was wrapping up a strong fifth-round and likely unanimous decision win. But he left himself open for Edwsrds to land a vicious head kick that immediately knocked Usman out with 56 seconds remaining in the fight. Usman demanded an immediate rematch and Edwards insisted the fight be in England.

Usman is a -245 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and Edwards is a +205 underdog. Fiziev is a -225 favorite in the co-feature.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 5 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. The main event bout is likely to get going around 7:30 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.