How to watch Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 at UFC 286 via live stream

UFC 286 will take place at the O2 Arena in London, England. The five-bout main card gets started at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 17, and will be highlighted by a UFC welterweight championship fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman.

The Jamaican-born Edwards (20-3-1) will be making his first title defense in his adopted home country against Usman, the man he upset for the title at UFC 278. In that fight, Usman was clearly ahead on all three scorecards and was wrapping up a strong fifth-round and likely unanimous decision win. But he left himself open for Edwsrds to land a vicious head kick that immediately knocked Usman out with 56 seconds remaining in the fight.

Usman (20-2) is a -245 favorite in the rematch at DraftKings Sportsbook

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 1 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 3 p.m. The main card for UFC 286 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $79.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.