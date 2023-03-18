How to watch Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286 via live stream

UFC 286 will take place at the O2 Arena in London, England. The five-bout main card gets started at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 17, and will be highlighted by a UFC welterweight championship fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman, the co-feature will be between top-ranked lightweights Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev.

Gaethje (23-4), one of the most popular action fighters in the UFC, hasn’t been in the octagon since losing by submission to Charles Oliveira in the main event at UFC 274 in May 2022. It was his third time fighting for the UFC lightweight title, losing all three times. “The Highlight” has major victories over Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone.

Fiziev (12-1) is on a six-fight win streak with his more recent win coming by fifth-round knockout against Rafael dos Anjos on July 9 in the main event of UFC Vegas 58. Wins over dos Anjos, Brad Riddell and Bobby Green earned Fiziev either Performance of the Night or Match of the Night bonuses.

Fiziev is a -225 favorite in the rematch at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 1 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 3 p.m. The main card for UFC 286 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $79.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.