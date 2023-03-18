Start time for UFC 286 main card on Saturday

The UFC welterweight title is on the line Saturday evening and highlights the UFC 286 card in London. Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman each look to close out their trilogy of fights with a victory at O2 Arena to cap off the night.

UFC 286 will get underway at 1 p.m. ET with five fights on the early preliminary card. The preliminary card gets going at 3 p.m. ET and features four fights. The afternoon wraps when the main card gets started at 5 p.m. ET. The first nine fights are airing across UFC Fight Pass and ESPN2, while the main card airs as an ESPN+ PPV. The main event will likely get going later in the 7 p.m. hour depending on how long the rest of the card takes.

Edwards and Usman have faced off twice dating back to 2015. Usman won a unanimous decision eight years ago and Edwards claimed revenge last August at UFC 278 when he knocked out Usman to win the welterweight title.

In the rubber match, Usman is a -240 favorite to win while Edwards is a +200 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. The co-feature on the main event is a lightweight contenders bout between Rafael Fiziev and Justin Gaethje, with Fiziev installed as a -240 favorite to win.