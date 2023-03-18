 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everything you need to know for Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze at UFC 286

Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze fight at middleweight on the main card of UFC 286. We go over start time, how to watch, odds and betting splits.

UFC 286 is set to start this weekend from O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 18 at 5 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. Also notable on the main card is a lightweight fight between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev.

Other than the co-main events, the middleweight bout between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze is one of the biggest on the card. Vettori (18-6-1) will look to hand Dolidze (12-1-0) just his second loss in his professional mixed martial arts career. However, Vettori is the favorite at -295 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

Date: Saturday, March 18
Fight time: Main card starts at 5 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Vettori: -295
Dolidze: +245

Splits: 71% of handle on Dolidze, 60% of bets on Vettori

