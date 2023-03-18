 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everything you need to know for Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill at UFC 286

Jennifer Maia and Casey O’Neill fight at women’s flyweight on the main card of UFC 286. We go over start time, how to watch, odds and betting splits.

UFC 286 Ceremonial Weigh-in Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 286 is set for Saturday, March 18 from O2 Arena in London, England at 5 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. Also notable on the main card is a lightweight fight between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev.

But what you’re really here for is the women’s flyweight bout between Jennifer Maia and Casey O’Neill bout. Maia (20-9-1) will look to hand O’Neill (9-0-0) her first defeat in her professional career. O’Neill is the favorite at -180.

How to watch Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill

Date: Saturday, March 18
Fight time: Main card starts at 5 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Maia: +155
O’Neill: -180

Splits: 79% of handle, 72% of bets on O’Neill

Bettors believe that O’Neill will win and that her -180 odds offer a good payout as both the handle and amount of bets over 72% in her favor.

