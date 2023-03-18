Everything you need to know for Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill at UFC 286

UFC 286 is set for Saturday, March 18 from O2 Arena in London, England at 5 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. Also notable on the main card is a lightweight fight between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev.

But what you’re really here for is the women’s flyweight bout between Jennifer Maia and Casey O’Neill bout. Maia (20-9-1) will look to hand O’Neill (9-0-0) her first defeat in her professional career. O’Neill is the favorite at -180.

How to watch Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill

Date: Saturday, March 18

Fight time: Main card starts at 5 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Maia: +155

O’Neill: -180

Splits: 79% of handle, 72% of bets on O’Neill

Bettors believe that O’Neill will win and that her -180 odds offer a good payout as both the handle and amount of bets over 72% in her favor.