Everything you need to know for Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena at UFC 286

UFC 286 is set to get going this weekend from O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 18 at 5 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. Also notable on the main card is a lightweight fight between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev.

The first fight of the main card will feature Gunnar Nelson (18-5-1) against Bryan Barberena (18-9-0). Nelson is a considerable favorite at -425. Barberena replaced Daniel Rodriguez, but neither the UFC nor Rodriguez have given a reason for dropping out.

How to watch Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena

Date: Saturday, March 18

Fight time: Main card starts at 5 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Nelson: -425

Barberena: +340

Splits: 53% of handle on Barberena, 72% of bets on Nelson

While Nelson is a solid favorite, the return won’t be great at -425.