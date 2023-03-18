 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Everything you need to know for Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena at UFC 286

Gunnar Nelson and Bryan Barberena fight at welterweight on the main card of UFC 286. We go over start time, how to watch, odds and betting splits.

By DKNation Staff
UFC Fight Night: Nelson v Sato Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 286 is set to get going this weekend from O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 18 at 5 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. Also notable on the main card is a lightweight fight between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev.

The first fight of the main card will feature Gunnar Nelson (18-5-1) against Bryan Barberena (18-9-0). Nelson is a considerable favorite at -425. Barberena replaced Daniel Rodriguez, but neither the UFC nor Rodriguez have given a reason for dropping out.

How to watch Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena

Date: Saturday, March 18
Fight time: Main card starts at 5 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Nelson: -425
Barberena: +340

Splits: 53% of handle on Barberena, 72% of bets on Nelson

While Nelson is a solid favorite, the return won’t be great at -425.

More From DraftKings Nation