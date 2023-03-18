Everything you need to know for Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo at UFC 286

UFC 286 early prelims start with a women’s flyweight bout between Juliana Miller and Veronica Hardy at the O2 Arena in London, England. This section of the card begins at 1 p.m. ET and will air on UFC Fight Pass. The main event includes a showdown for the UFC welterweight title between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman.

Miller (3-1) is looking to build on her previous victory after capturing a TKO win over Brogan Walker in the Ultimate Fighter finale. The California-born fighter has good striking skills and wrestling ability. The Ultimate Fighter 30 winner is ready for the limelight as she makes her marquee PPV debut.

Macedo (6-4-1) makes a return to the octagon after early concussions caused her to take a break. She comes into this fight following a 2020 unanimous decision loss to Bea Malecki. She’s had a rough stretch, losing four of her last five fights. This could very well be her redemption story or an unfortunate return to the octagon.

How to watch Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo

Date: Saturday, March 18

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Miller: -410

Macedo: +330

Splits: 66% of handle, 86% of bets on Miller

Macedo is taking a huge leap here, as Miller is the superior striker and grappler. While experience is on her side, Macedo is facing a tough opponent nearly two years away from the cage, Miller by TKO or submission is the best play here.