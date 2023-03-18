 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everything you need to know for Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein at UFC 286

Jai Herbert and Ludovit Klein fight at lightweight on the early preliminary card of UFC 286 on Saturday, March 18. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By Mike Turay

UFC Fight Night London - The 02 Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

UFC 286’s early preliminary card will feature lightweights Jai Herbert and Ludovit Klein facing off at the O2 Arena in London, England. This portion of the card is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass. The main event gets started later on in the card as welterweight champion Leon Edwards defends his belt against Kamaru Usman.

Herbert (12-4) has yet to find a consistent groove in his UFC tenure, however, he has won two of his last three fights. His most recent win was an impressive unanimous decision win over Kyle Nelson last July. He is a capable striker, winning nine by knockout, but in losses takes plenty of hits and becomes susceptible to submissions.

Klein (19-4) has secured back-to-back wins over Devonte Smith and Mason Jones, he is building confidence and looking to get 20 total wins in the UFC. “Mr. Highlight” has a 56% significant strike rate and can tag opponents at an efficient clip. With eight KOs and eight submissions, Klein can win in an array of ways.

How to watch Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein

Date: Saturday, March 18
Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 1:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Herbert: +145
Klein: -170

Splits: 69% of handle, 62% of bets on Klein

Both fighters are coming off good momentum wins and have shown they have what it takes to make a leap in the lightweight division. However, Herbert’s defense has been a weakness for him and a strong confident striker like Klein may take advantage. Klein on the moneyline is a good choice and if you’re a firm believer in his 56% strike rate, him to win by TKO is also a play.

