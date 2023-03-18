Everything you need to know for Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina at UFC 286

UFC 286’s early preliminary card will feature women’s flyweights Joanne Wood and Luana Carolina facing off at the O2 Arena in London, England. This portion of the card is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass.

Looking to regain momentum, Wood (15-8) is on a three-fight losing streak, In these three losses, she has fallen to Lauren Murphy, Talia Santos, and Alexa Grasso, some of the top competitors in the division. The 37-year-old is at an uncertain crossroads and needs a win to remain relevant in the women’s flyweight ranks.

Carolina (8-3) is also looking to get back in the win column, falling to Molly McCann last March. Prior to that loss, Carolina won back-to-back bouts over Poliana Botelho and Lupita Godinez. Carolina has a reach advantage but will have to be prepared for the experienced Wood.

How to watch Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina

Date: Saturday, March 18

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Wood: -175

Carolina: +150

Splits: 77% of handle on Carolina, 62% of bets on Wood

For Wood, this is a clear-cut make-it-or-break-it type of fight. Despite being outclassed by a few fighters above her in the division, she is the favorite and can win this bout. It’ll be important that she covers up and avoids getting into a strike-for-strike affair with Carolina. Lean for Wood to win by moneyline and by decision, finally getting a win after a slump.