Everything you need to know for Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon at UFC 286

UFC 286’s early preliminary card features flyweights Jake Hadley and Malcolm Gordon facing off at the O2 Arena in London, England. This part of the card is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET and will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass. Later on in the night, a main event featuring welterweights Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman ends the card.

Hadley (9-1) earned his UFC contract after a win on Dana White’s Contender Series back in 2021. His lone loss was his UFC debut last May, but he bounced back and defeated Carlos Candelario by submission last November. The southpaw has won five by submission and has a sharp skillset that allows him to win in multiple ways.

Gordon (14-6) is looking to bounce back following a submission loss to Muhammad Mokaev last October. Overall, he has lost three of his last five fights. Not a strong striker, Gordon prefers to get his opponents on the map and wrestle his way to victories. Six of his fourteen wins have come by submission as he looks to slow down the red-hot Hadley.

How to watch Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon

Date: Saturday, March 18

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Hadley: -380

Gordon: +310

Splits: 66% of handle, 85% of bets on Hadley

Hadley is next up and ready to earn a signature win. If Gordon fails to protect himself, this one could be over quickly. Take Hadley by knockout or submission, as well as under 2.5 rounds.