Everything you need to know for Christian Duncan vs. Duško Todorović at UFC 286

UFC 286’s early preliminary card keeps rolling as middleweights Christian Duncan and Duško Todorović clash at the O2 Arena in London, England. This part of the card is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass. A welterweight showdown between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman serves as the main event.

Duncan (7-0) is a versatile striker who likes to end fights with his TKO ability. Five of his seven wins have come by TKO stoppage as he eyes yet another one in his UFC debut. The England-based fighter has made his rounds on Cage Warriors and now looks to get his first UFC win in front of the home-town crowd.

Todorović (12-3) gets a good test in this fight, after winning his UFC debut, he has lost three of his last five fights. However, he did defeat Jordan Wright by TKO last October in his last bout. Todorović is more of a wrestler and will hone in on his previous fight experience to slow down Duncan’s strikes.

How to watch Christian Duncan vs. Duško Todorović

Date: Saturday, March 18

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Duncan: -205

Todorović: +175

Splits: 91% of handle, 73% of bets on Duncan

Todorović is at a crossroads and this fight serves as a test to his chin. Duncan is undoubtedly the better and faster striker, while Todorović would prefer a slow pace with a lot of takedowns. This will be a key factor in the fight, but take Duncan on the moneyline and by TKO.