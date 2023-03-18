Everything you need to know for Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos at UFC 286

UFC 286’s early preliminary card ends with a featherweight matchup between Lerone Murphy and Gabriel Santos at the O2 Arena in London, England. This part of the card is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass. A welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman will close out the card.

Murphy (11-0-1) comes into this fight with an unblemished record and a two-year hiatus from the octagon. In his last fight, he defeated Makwan Amirkhani via knockout back in October 2021. Murphy is a well-balanced fighter, who has a 62% significant strike defense. After a draw in his UFC debut, the talented UK-born striker has reeled off three wins in a row.

Santos (10-0) also enters undefeated and is making his UFC debut in this one. The Brazilian-born fighter is also a versatile striker who can fight on his feet and has good wrestling skills. He is filling in on a few days' notice for Nathaniel Wood, who was a late scratch to the card. Santos now has the chance to earn his first UFC victory and spoil Murphy’s unbeaten record.

How to watch Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos

Date: Saturday, March 18

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Murphy: -170

Santos: +145

Splits: 95% of handle, 71% of bets on Murphy

This is a good fight to end the early prelims between two solid undefeated fighters in the featherweight division. Murphy has the upper hand in experience and anytime you fight in front of your home crowd, there is always an extra boost. This one should be close, but lean Murphy on the moneyline and by decision. While Santos is ultra-talented, this is a big step up in competition on short notice.