How to watch UFC Fight Night: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen via live stream

The AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas will be the site for a showdown between top-five bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera. The fight will be held on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+, DATE at XX p.m. ET on ESPN+, and headline a five-fight main card, There are also eight fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 4 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+.

Vera (20-7-1) is ranked third in the UFC bantamweight division and is currently riding a four-fight win streak, earning either Fight of the Night or Performance of the Night bonuses in each of those fights. “Chito” is known as a fearless, action fighter in the division that has taken on all comers. He has a knockout win over former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar and more recently Vera earned a knockout win over Dominick Cruz at UFC on ESPN 41 in August, when he dropped Cruz with a head kick in the fourth round.

Sandhagen (15-4), ranked fifth in the division, was sliding after losses to T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan, with the latter coming in a UFC bantamweight interim title fight. Many thought Sandhagen beat Dillashaw, but took a split-decision loss. However, Sandhagen showed he’s still someone to fear in the 135-pound division when he took down Song Yadong by fourth-round TKO at UFC Vegas 60 in September.

Sandhagen is an early betting favorite at -180 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Vera is betting at +155.

UFC on ESPN 43: Vera vs. Sandhagen will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Or you can purchase it as part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.