Start time for UFC Fight Night main card on Saturday, March 25

The UFC will be back on ESPN this Saturday, March 25 with UFC on ESPN 43 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The event is headlined by a bantamweight bout between top-five contenders Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen. UFC on ESPN 43 will also feature the return of former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm as she will take on Yana Kunitskaya.

Sandhagen (15-4), ranked 5th in the bantamweight division, is a -180 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Vera, who is on a four-fight win streak, is a +155 underdog. If Vera can pull off the mild upset this weekend, he would be in line for a title fight against the winner of the Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo bantamweight title fight at UFC 287.

Holm (14-6) is a -245 favorite in her fight against Kunitskaya, who is +205. Both fighters are coming into this bout off a loss and are looking to maintain gatekeeper status within the top ten of the women’s bantamweight division.

UFC on ESPN 43: Vera vs. Sandhagen will get underway at 4 p.m. ET with eight fights on the preliminary card on ESPN and ESPN+.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 7 p.m. ET and will take place on ESPN and ESPN+. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Vera vs. Sandhagen, it’s estimated that will start just after 9 p.m. ET.