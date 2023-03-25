Full card for UFC Fight Night: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

The UFC will be back on ESPN this Saturday, March 25 with UFC on ESPN 43 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The event is headlined by a bantamweight bout between top-five contenders Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen. UFC on ESPN 43 will also feature the return of former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm as she will take on Yana Santos.

UFC on ESPN 43: Vera vs. Sandhagen will get underway at 4 p.m. ET with five fights on the preliminary card on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 7 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Vera vs. Sandhagen, it’s estimated that will start just after 9 p.m. ET.

Vera (20-7-1) hopes that a win against Sandhagen will earn him that elusive UFC bantamweight title shot, which would be against the winner of the upcoming title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo at UFC 287. It would give Vera five straight wins. Vera has earned Performance of the Night or Fight of the Night bonuses in each of his four previous fights.

Sandhagen (15-4) might not be in a spot to earn a title shot for a while, but he wants to follow up his most recent win over Song Yadong with another strong performance. He is a -180 favorite in the fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #3 Marlon Vera vs. #5 Cory Sandhagen, bantamweight

#15 Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo, featherweight

#11 Andrea Lee vs. #13 Maycee Barber, women’s flyweight

#6 Alex Perez vs. #9 Manel Kape, flyweight

Chidi Njoukani vs. Albert Duraev, middleweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN & ESPN+