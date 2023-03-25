Everything you need to know for Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight fight between No. 3 Marlon Vera and No. 5 Cory Sandhagen. Also notable on the main card is a women’s flyweight fight between No. 11 Andrea Lee and No. 13 Maycee Barber.

Lee (13-6) enters this fight following a unanimous decision loss to Viviane Araujo last May. She is looking to get back into the win column in a big way as she faces a proven prospect in Barber. Lee’s struggles to stay consistent as her UFC career has been up and down. She’ll have to make use of her 69” reach and land some power punches in this one.

Barber (11-2) is rolling, currently on a three-fight win streak. Over these past three fights, she has beaten Miranda Maverick, Montana De La Rosa, and Jessica Eye all by decision. Boasting a striking accuracy of 53%, she has also shown good grappling skills and has the strength to clinch opponents at will.

How to watch Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber

Date: Saturday, March 25

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Lee: +230

Barber: -275

Splits: 53% of handle, 76% of bets on Barber

Barber comes into this one as an overwhelming favorite and for good reason, she has closed each of her last three bouts by decision in different styles. Expect her to keep it going in this one as Lee is a capable fighter, but Barber’s versatility will propel her to the win.