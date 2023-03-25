Everything you need to know for Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is taking place this weekend at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight fight between No. 3 Marlon Vera and No. 5 Cory Sandhagen. Also notable on the main card is a featherweight fight between No. 15 Nate Landwehr and Austin Lingo.

Landwehr (16-4) enters this fight winning back-to-back over Ludovit Klein and David Onama. Eight of his 16 wins have come by knockout as Landwehr likes to apply pressure on his opponents throughout the fight. At 5’9” with a 72” reach, Landwehr looks to climb up the ranks of the featherweight division with a good showing in this main event matchup.

Lingo (9-1) returns to the octagon after a two-year hiatus, his last outing a win by unanimous decision over Luis Saldana in August 2021. Lingo is the opposite style fighter, four of his wins have come by decision, where he was able to settle the pace to his liking. This will be a clash of two contrasting styles as Lingo stands at 5’10” with a 72” reach.

How to watch Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo

Date: Saturday, March 25

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Landwehr: -225

Lingo: +190

Splits: 68% of handle, 78% of bets on Landwehr

This one will be a good fight, as both fighters possess striking power and can really let their hands go. Lingo is the underdog due to his two years away from competition, but he can very well pull off the upset here. But, this fight will be a lot faster and full of more exchanges, a more Landwehr style of contest. After a tough battle, lean on Landwehr to win it.