Everything you need to know for Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos at UFC Fight Night

Holly Holm and Yana Santos fight at women’s bantamweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over start time, how to watch, odds and betting splits.

By DKNation Staff
UFC Fight Night: Holm v Vieira Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC Fight Night is taking place this weekend at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight fight between No. 3 Marlon Vera and No. 5 Cory Sandhagen. Also notable on the main card is a women’s bantamweight fight between No. 3 Holly Holm and No. 6 Yana Santos.

Holm (14-6) is a seasoned veteran, who enters this matchup fresh off a tough split-decision loss to Ketlen Veira last May. The 41-year-old has been a staple in the women’s bantamweight division and is yet again hunting for an elusive championship title shot. Holm recently signed a new six-fight deal with the UFC and looks to kick off that signing with a win over Santos.

Santos (14-6) makes her return to the octagon after a two-year hiatus, welcoming her second child. She comes back to a tough matchup, but the two have a solid familiarity, sparring multiple times in the past. In her last bout, she was stunned and defeated via first-round TKO by Irene Aldana in July 2021. She’ll look to get back on track and halt Holm’s bid for a title shot.

How to watch Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos

Date: Saturday, March 25
Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Holm: -245
Santos: +205

Splits: 60% of handle, 74% of bets on Holm

Santos makes her return and this is one of the tougher opponents to do so against. However, when active she fought with a 56% striking accuracy. While an upset win would certainly boost the stock of Santos, Holm is expected to win this one in convincing fashion. Take her on the moneyline.

