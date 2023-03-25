Everything you need to know for Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is taking place this weekend at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight fight between No. 3 Marlon Vera and No. 5 Cory Sandhagen. Also notable on the main card is a women’s bantamweight fight between No. 3 Holly Holm and No. 6 Yana Santos.

Holm (14-6) is a seasoned veteran, who enters this matchup fresh off a tough split-decision loss to Ketlen Veira last May. The 41-year-old has been a staple in the women’s bantamweight division and is yet again hunting for an elusive championship title shot. Holm recently signed a new six-fight deal with the UFC and looks to kick off that signing with a win over Santos.

Santos (14-6) makes her return to the octagon after a two-year hiatus, welcoming her second child. She comes back to a tough matchup, but the two have a solid familiarity, sparring multiple times in the past. In her last bout, she was stunned and defeated via first-round TKO by Irene Aldana in July 2021. She’ll look to get back on track and halt Holm’s bid for a title shot.

How to watch Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos

Date: Saturday, March 25

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Holm: -245

Santos: +205

Splits: 60% of handle, 74% of bets on Holm

Santos makes her return and this is one of the tougher opponents to do so against. However, when active she fought with a 56% striking accuracy. While an upset win would certainly boost the stock of Santos, Holm is expected to win this one in convincing fashion. Take her on the moneyline.