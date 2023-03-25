Everything you need to know for Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight fight between #3 Marlon Vera and #5 Cory Sandhagen.

Vera (20-7-1) is the third-ranked bantamweight and enters this matchup on a four-fight winning streak. Within this stretch, Vera has defeated Rob Font and Dominick Cruz in back-to-back main event fights. His latest win was an impressive fourth-round head kick of Cruz in August 2022. Vera is connecting on 50% of his significant strikes and utilizes his 70” reach to land punches at a high volume.

Sandhagen (15-4) is the fifth-best bantamweight in the division and returns to the octagon after defeating Yadong Song via TKO stoppage last September. Prior to this win, he had loss back-to-back fights to T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan by decision. Sandhagen also has a reach and height advantage.

How to watch Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

Date: Saturday, March 25

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Vera: +145

Sandhagen: -170

Splits: 73% of handle, 68% of bets on Vera

In a battle of top five bantamweights, this fight is bound to have plenty of firepower. Both fighters are inching closer to that coveted contender spot. Take Vera on the moneyline, while Sandhagen does have the height advantage, Vera has been on a tear of late and his momentum should boost him to a win.