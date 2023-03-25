Everything you need to know for Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight fight between No. 3 Marlon Vera and No. 5 Cory Sandhagen. Also notable on the main card is a middleweight fight between Chidi Njoukuani and Albert Duraev.

Njokuani (22-8) comes into this fight after suffering a TKO loss at the hands of Gregory Rodrigues last September. Despite that blemish, Njokuani has won three of his last four fights. His last two wins have been impressive knockouts over Dusko Todorovic and Marc-Andre Barriault. In total, 14 of his 22 wins have come by knockout. He is very capable of letting his hands fly and can strike at an accelerated pace.

Duraev (15-4) is also coming into this bout after losing, he was stopped in the second round and lost via TKO to Joaquin Buckley last June. Prior to that loss, Duraev had a promising start to his UFC career, which included an impressive debut win over Roman Kopylov. Grappling and wrestling are his core skills, and he is going to need every bit of that to capture a win this weekend.

How to watch Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev

Date: Saturday, March 25

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Njokuani: -155

Duraev: +135

Splits: 89% of handle, 77% of bets on Njokuani

Duraev had his impressive fight win streak snapped in his last one and Njokuani was also on a roll prior to his recent loss. This is expected to be a very intense contest, but side with Njokuani. His versatility to match Duraev if this becomes a wrestling-style match along with his 6’3” frame gives him several advantages. Take him on the moneyline.