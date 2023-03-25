UFC returns with its latest Fight Night as UFC on ESPN 43 gets going Saturday afternoon. The preliminary card gets started at 4 p.m. ET and the main card starts at 7 p.m. The event is taking place at AT&T Center in San Antonio and airs on ESPN+.

The card is highlighted by a bantamweight top five bout between Marlon Vera (20-7-1) and Cory Sandhagen (15-4). Vera is eyeing a potential bantamweight title shot opportunity with a win in this one, while Sandhagen is looking to build momentum following an impressive win over Song Yadong. Sandhagen is a -165 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Vera is a +140 underdog. The favored winning method is a Sandhagen by decision stoppage at +100.

The other notable main card bout will see a staple in the women’s bantamweight division Holly Holm facing Yana Santos. Holm comes into the bout with a 14-6 record and lost her most recent bout against Ketlen Vieria last May. Santos is 14-6 and also lost her most recent bout, falling to Irene Aldana in July 2021. Both fighters are looking to get back on track and land a win. Holm is a -245 favorite while Santos is a +205 underdog.

Below we’ve broken down each fight with odds to win and method of victory. We’ll update this with results as each match on the UFC on ESPN 43 card wraps up.

Main Card

Main event: #3 Marlon Vera vs. #5 Cory Sandhagen, bantamweight

Vera: +140

Sandhagen: -165

Winning method

Vera by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Vera by Submission: +650

Vera by Decision: +600

Draw: +5000

Sandhagen by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Sandhagen by Submission: +1200

Sandhagen by Decision: +100

#3 Holly Holm vs. #6 Yana Santos, women’s bantamweight

Holm: -245

Santos: +205

Winning method

Holm by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Holm by Submission: +2000

Holm by Decision: -120

Draw: +5000

Santos by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Santos by Submission: +2000

Santos by Decision: +350

#15 Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo, featherweight

Landwehr: -200

Lingo: +170

Winning method

Landwehr by KO/TKO/DQ: +150

Landwehr by Submission: +800

Landwehr by Decision: +240

Draw: +5000

Lingo by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Lingo by Submission: +2000

Lingo by Decision: +500

#11 Andrea Lee vs. #13 Maycee Barber, women’s flyweight

Lee: +220

Barber: -260

Winning method

Lee by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400

Lee by Submission: +1200

Lee by Decision: +350

Draw: +5000

Barber by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Barber by Submission: +1000

Barber by Decision: -110

#6 Alex Perez vs. #9 Manel Kape, flyweight

Perez: +160

Kape: -190

Winning method

Perez by KO/TKO/DQ: +750

Perez by Submission: +350

Perez by Decision: +600

Draw: +5000

Kape by KO/TKO/DQ: +165

Kape by Submission: +500

Kape by Decision: +330

Chidi Njoukani vs. Albert Duraev, middleweight

Njoukani: -150

Duraev: +130

Winning method

Njoukani by KO/TKO/DQ: +120

Njoukani by Submission: +1400

Njoukani by Decision: +500

Draw: +5000

Duraev by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Duraev by Submission: +300

Duraev by Decision: +600

Daniel Pineda vs. Tucker Lutz, featherweight

Pineda: +230

Lutz: -275

Winning method

Pineda by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Pineda by Submission: +700

Pineda by Decision: +800

Draw: +5000

Lutz by KO/TKO/DQ: +120

Lutz by Submission: +400

Lutz by Decision: +300

Preliminary Card

Steven Patterson vs. Lucas Alexander, featherweight

Alexander wins by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Patterson: -155

Alexander: +135

Winning method

Patterson by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Patterson by Submission: +300

Patterson by Decision: +215

Draw: +5000

Alexander by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Alexander by Submission: +800

Alexander by Decision: +330

Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons, welterweight

Giles wins by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Giles: -115

Parsons: -105

Winning method

Giles by KO/TKO/DQ: +225

Giles by Submission: +650

Giles by Decision: +450

Draw: +5000

Parsons by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Parsons by Submission: +225

Parsons by Decision: +400

CJ Vergara vs. Daniel Da Silva, flyweight

Vergara wins by second-round KO/TKO at the 4:04 mark

Vergara: -250

Silva: +210

Winning method

Vergara by KO/TKO/DQ: -165

Vergara by Submission: +1000

Vergara by Decision: +800

Draw: +5000

Silva by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Silva by Submission: +380

Silva by Decision: +1200

Victor Altamirano vs. Vinicius Salvador, flyweight

Altamirano wins by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Altamirano: -105

Salvador: -115

Winning method

Altamirano by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Altamirano by Submission: +500

Altamirano by Decision: +250

Draw: +5000

Salvador by KO/TKO/DQ: +165

Salvador by Submission: +1100

Salvador by Decision: +450