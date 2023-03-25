UFC returns with its latest Fight Night as UFC on ESPN 43 gets going Saturday afternoon. The preliminary card gets started at 4 p.m. ET and the main card starts at 7 p.m. The event is taking place at AT&T Center in San Antonio and airs on ESPN+.
The card is highlighted by a bantamweight top five bout between Marlon Vera (20-7-1) and Cory Sandhagen (15-4). Vera is eyeing a potential bantamweight title shot opportunity with a win in this one, while Sandhagen is looking to build momentum following an impressive win over Song Yadong. Sandhagen is a -165 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Vera is a +140 underdog. The favored winning method is a Sandhagen by decision stoppage at +100.
The other notable main card bout will see a staple in the women’s bantamweight division Holly Holm facing Yana Santos. Holm comes into the bout with a 14-6 record and lost her most recent bout against Ketlen Vieria last May. Santos is 14-6 and also lost her most recent bout, falling to Irene Aldana in July 2021. Both fighters are looking to get back on track and land a win. Holm is a -245 favorite while Santos is a +205 underdog.
Below we’ve broken down each fight with odds to win and method of victory. We’ll update this with results as each match on the UFC on ESPN 43 card wraps up.
Main Card
Main event: #3 Marlon Vera vs. #5 Cory Sandhagen, bantamweight
Winning method
Vera by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Vera by Submission: +650
Vera by Decision: +600
Draw: +5000
Sandhagen by KO/TKO/DQ: +600
Sandhagen by Submission: +1200
Sandhagen by Decision: +100
#3 Holly Holm vs. #6 Yana Santos, women’s bantamweight
Holm: -245
Santos: +205
Winning method
Holm by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Holm by Submission: +2000
Holm by Decision: -120
Draw: +5000
Santos by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Santos by Submission: +2000
Santos by Decision: +350
#15 Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo, featherweight
Landwehr: -200
Lingo: +170
Winning method
Landwehr by KO/TKO/DQ: +150
Landwehr by Submission: +800
Landwehr by Decision: +240
Draw: +5000
Lingo by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Lingo by Submission: +2000
Lingo by Decision: +500
#11 Andrea Lee vs. #13 Maycee Barber, women’s flyweight
Lee: +220
Barber: -260
Winning method
Lee by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400
Lee by Submission: +1200
Lee by Decision: +350
Draw: +5000
Barber by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Barber by Submission: +1000
Barber by Decision: -110
#6 Alex Perez vs. #9 Manel Kape, flyweight
Perez: +160
Kape: -190
Winning method
Perez by KO/TKO/DQ: +750
Perez by Submission: +350
Perez by Decision: +600
Draw: +5000
Kape by KO/TKO/DQ: +165
Kape by Submission: +500
Kape by Decision: +330
Chidi Njoukani vs. Albert Duraev, middleweight
Njoukani: -150
Duraev: +130
Winning method
Njoukani by KO/TKO/DQ: +120
Njoukani by Submission: +1400
Njoukani by Decision: +500
Draw: +5000
Duraev by KO/TKO/DQ: +600
Duraev by Submission: +300
Duraev by Decision: +600
Daniel Pineda vs. Tucker Lutz, featherweight
Pineda: +230
Lutz: -275
Winning method
Pineda by KO/TKO/DQ: +600
Pineda by Submission: +700
Pineda by Decision: +800
Draw: +5000
Lutz by KO/TKO/DQ: +120
Lutz by Submission: +400
Lutz by Decision: +300
Preliminary Card
Steven Patterson vs. Lucas Alexander, featherweight
Alexander wins by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Patterson: -155
Alexander: +135
Winning method
Patterson by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Patterson by Submission: +300
Patterson by Decision: +215
Draw: +5000
Alexander by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Alexander by Submission: +800
Alexander by Decision: +330
Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons, welterweight
Giles wins by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Giles: -115
Parsons: -105
Winning method
Giles by KO/TKO/DQ: +225
Giles by Submission: +650
Giles by Decision: +450
Draw: +5000
Parsons by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Parsons by Submission: +225
Parsons by Decision: +400
CJ Vergara vs. Daniel Da Silva, flyweight
Vergara wins by second-round KO/TKO at the 4:04 mark
Vergara: -250
Silva: +210
Winning method
Vergara by KO/TKO/DQ: -165
Vergara by Submission: +1000
Vergara by Decision: +800
Draw: +5000
Silva by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Silva by Submission: +380
Silva by Decision: +1200
Victor Altamirano vs. Vinicius Salvador, flyweight
Altamirano wins by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Altamirano: -105
Salvador: -115
Winning method
Altamirano by KO/TKO/DQ: +600
Altamirano by Submission: +500
Altamirano by Decision: +250
Draw: +5000
Salvador by KO/TKO/DQ: +165
Salvador by Submission: +1100
Salvador by Decision: +450