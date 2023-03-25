Everything you need to know for Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight fight between No. 3 Marlon Vera and No. 5 Cory Sandhagen. Also notable on the main card is a flyweight fight between No. 6 Alex Perez and No. 9 Manel Kape.

Perez (24-7) has lost two in a row and is looking to earn his 25th career victory in the UFC. Despite dropping his last two, Perez is always dangerous and can deliver a good amount of strikes on any opponent. The former flyweight title challenger is due back in the octagon after a number of delays and injuries have prevented him from competition since last July.

Kape (18-6) has been on a roll of late, defeating Ode Osbourne, Zhalgas Zhumagalov, and David Dvorak in his last three bouts. Kape is now eyeing a jump in ranking within the flyweight division and a potential title shot. The 29-year-old has two knockouts out of his last three fights. He is showing flashes of what many expected of him when he signed his contract a few years ago.

How to watch Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape

Date: Saturday, March 25

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Perez: +150

Kape: -175

Splits: 85% of handle, 70% of bets on Kape

A common theme of most fighters on this card, Perez is making his long-awaited return to the octagon. Kape has been buzzing and it’s hard to not take him in this one. One thing to keep an eye on is the conditioning of Perez, as Kape will be fresh and ready to go. Lean toward Kape on the moneyline and a potential win by KO.