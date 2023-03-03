How to watch Valentina Shevchenko-Alexa Grasso weigh-in for UFC 285 via live stream

UFC 285 gets underway Saturday, March 4th at 6:15 p.m. ET from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The official weigh-in is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET and the ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 7 p.m.. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane squaring off for the heavyweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso battle for the women’s flyweight title.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update you with weigh-in for Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane.

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane weigh-in results

TBD

Main card, ESPN+ , 10 p.m. ET

Jon Jones vs. #1 Ciryl Gane, heavyweight title fight

( C ) Valentina Shevchenko vs. #6 Alexa Grasso, women’s flyweight title fight

#7 Mateusz Gamrot vs. #10 Jalin Turner, lightweight

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett, middleweight

Preliminary card, ESPN/ESPN +, 8 p.m. ET

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones, bantamweight

#5 Derek Brunson vs. #10 Dricus Du Plessis, middleweight

#8 Viviane Araujo vs. #9 Amanda Ribas, women’s flyweight

Juliane Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, middleweight

Early preliminary card, UFC Fight Night Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET