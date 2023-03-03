How to watch Jon Jones-Ciryl Gane weigh-in for UFC 285 via live stream

UFC 285 is set tot take place this Saturday, March 4th, with the early preliminary fights getting started at 6:15 p.m. ET. The event will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.
The main event features Jon Jones (26-1-1) and Ciryl Gane (11-1) squaring off for the heavyweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) and Alexa Grasso (15-3) battle for the women’s flyweight title.
Jones, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, is a -165 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Gane, a former UFC heavyweight interim champion, is sitting at +140 on the moneyline to win. Shevchenko is a massive -675 favorite against Grasso, a +500 underdog.
There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.
Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update you with the weigh-in for Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane.
Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane weigh-in results
TBD
Main card, ESPN+ , 10 p.m. ET
- Jon Jones vs. No. 1 Ciryl Gane, heavyweight title fight
- (C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. No. 6 Alexa Grasso, women’s flyweight title fight
- No. 7 Geoff Neal vs. No. 9 Shavkat Rakhmonov, welterweight
- No. 7 Mateusz Gamrot vs. No. 10 Jalin Turner, lightweight
- Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett, middleweight
Preliminary card, ESPN/ESPN +, 8 p.m. ET
- Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones, bantamweight
- No. 5 Derek Brunson vs. No. 10 Dricus Du Plessis, middleweight
- No. 8 Viviane Araujo vs. No. 9 Amanda Ribas, women’s flyweight
- Juliane Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, middleweight
Early preliminary card, UFC Fight Night Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET
- Ian Machado Garry vs. Song Kenan, welterweight
- Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman, bantamweight
- Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci, women’s strawweight
- Da’mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat, bantamweight
- Esteban Ribovics vs. Loik Radzhabov, lightweight