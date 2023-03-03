Weigh-in live stream for UFC 285

UFC 285 gets underway Saturday, March 4 at 6:15 p.m. ET from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The official weigh-ins are at noon ET on Friday, March 3, and the ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 7 p.m. the same day. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Jon Jones and Cyril Gane squaring off for the heavyweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso battle for the women’s flyweight title. Jones (-165) and Shevchenko (-800) are the betting favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with the weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card, ESPN+ , 10 p.m. ET

Jon Jones (248) vs. #1 Ciryl Gane (247.5), heavyweight title fight

( C ) Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. #6 Alexa Grasso (124.5), women’s flyweight title fight

#7 Geoff Neal (175) vs. #9 Shavkat Rakhmonov (171), welterweight — Neal missed limit by four pounds. Fight will be at a catchweight and Neal forfeits 30% of his purse.

#7 Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. #10 Jalin Turner (155.5), lightweight

Bo Nickal (185.5) vs. Jamie Pickett (186), middleweight

Preliminary card, ESPN/ESPN +, 8 p.m. ET

Cody Garbrandt (136) vs. Trevin Jones (135), bantamweight

#5 Derek Brunson (185.5) vs. #10 Dricus Du Plessis (185), middleweight

#8 Viviane Araujo (126) vs. #9 Amanda Ribas (126), women’s flyweight

Juliane Marquez (186) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185), middleweight

Early preliminary card, UFC Fight Night Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET

Ian Machado Garry (171) vs. Song Kenan (171), welterweight

Leomana Martinez (137) vs. Cameron Saaiman (135), bantamweight — Martinez missed limit by one pound. Fight will be at a catchweight and Martinez forfeits 30% of his purse.

Jessica Penne (116) vs. Tabatha Ricci (115.5), women’s strawweight

Da’mon Blackshear (136) vs. Farid Basharat (136), bantamweight

Esteban Ribovics (156) vs. Loik Radzhabov (155.5), lightweight

Sergei Pavlovich (259) — alternate for main event