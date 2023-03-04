Full list of winners, stoppages from UFC 285 on Saturday, March 4 [VIDEO]

The long awaited return of Jon “Bones” Jones highlights a star studded UFC 285 card this Saturday, March 4. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will air across ESPN, ESPN+, and UFC Fight Pass. The early prelims will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass and feature five fights. The prelims get started at 8 p.m. and will air on ESPN and ESPN+ with another four fights. The main card is tentatively scheduled to start at 10 p.m. and will only be available on ESPN+ PPV.

The main card features a pair of title fights. Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso will face off for the women’s flyweight title as the co-main event. The main event will feature a showdown between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane with the vacant heavyweight title on the line.

Shevchenko (23-3) is a -750 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Grasso (18-2) is a +550 underdog. Shevchenko is coming off a split decision victory over Taila Santos and has won nine fights in a row. Grasso has won three straight bouts, including an October unanimous decision over Viviane Araujo.

Jones (26-1) is a -170 favorite while Gane (11-1) is a +145 underdog. Jones has not fought in over three years but and the former light heavyweight champion makes his return. His last fight was an unanimous decision win against Dominick Reyes back in February 2020. Gane enters this matchup following a KO win over Tai Tuivasa back in September 2022. The former interim heavyweight champion is looking to capture that title again.

Below we’ve broken down each fight with odds to win and method of victory. We’ll update this with results as each match on the UFC 285 card wraps up.

UFC 285 results

Main Card

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane, heavyweight title fight

Jones: -170

Gane: +145

Winning method

Jones by KO/TKO/DQ: +380

Jones by Submission: +650

Jones by Decision: +150

Draw: +5000

Gane by KO/TKO/DQ: +450

Gane by Submission: +1600

Gane by Decision: +300

(C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. #6 Alexa Grasso, women’s flyweight title fight

Shevchenko: -750

Grasso: +550

Winning method

Shevchenko by KO/TKO/DQ: +175

Shevchenko by Submission: +225

Shevchenko by Decision: +175

Draw: +5000

Grasso by KO/TKO/DQ: +1800

Grasso by Submission: +2500

Grasso by Decision: +900

#7 Geoff Neal vs. #9 Shavkat Rakhmonov, welterweight

Neal: +390

Rakhmonov: -490

Winning method

Neal by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Neal by Submission: +2800

Neal by Decision: +900

Draw: +5000

Rakhmonov by KO/TKO/DQ: +240

Rakhmonov by Submission: +175

Rakhmonov by Decision: +200

#7 Mateusz Gamrot vs. #10 Jalin Turner, lightweight

Gamrot: -215

Turner: +185

Winning method

Gamrot by KO/TKO/DQ: +275

Gamrot by Submission: +330

Gamrot by Decision: +240

Draw: +5000

Turner by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Turner by Submission: +800

Turner by Decision: +650

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett, middleweight

Nickal: -1800

Pickett: +1000

Winning method

Nickal by KO/TKO/DQ: +165

Nickal by Submission: -165

Nickal by Decision: +800

Draw: +5000

Pickett by KO/TKO/DQ: +1600

Pickett by Submission: +4000

Pickett by Decision: +2500

Preliminary Card

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones, bantaweight

Garbrandt: -175

Jones: +150

Winning method

Garbrandt by KO/TKO/DQ: +110

Garbrandt by Submission: +1800

Garbrandt by Decision: +400

Draw: +5000

Jones by KO/TKO/DQ: +275

Jones by Submission: +1600

Jones by Decision: +550

#5 Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis, middleweight

Brunson: +195

Plessis: -230

Winning method

Brunson by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Brunson by Submission: +1400

Brunson by Decision: +380

Draw: +5000

Plessis by KO/TKO/DQ: +120

Plessis by Submission: +500

Plessis by Decision: +380

#8 Viviane Araujo vs. #9 Amanda Ribas, women’s flyweight

Araujo: +100

Ribas: -120

Winning method

Araujo by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Araujo by Submission: +1400

Araujo by Decision: +200

Draw: +5000

Ribas by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100

Ribas by Submission: +800

Ribas by Decision: +130

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, middleweight

Marquez: +130

Barriault: -150

Winning method

Marquez by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Marquez by Submission: +500

Marquez by Decision: +600

Draw: +5000

Barriault by KO/TKO/DQ: +215

Barriault by Submission: +900

Barriault by Decision: +250

Early Preliminary Card

Ian Machado Garry vs. Song Kenan, welterweight

Garry: -730

Kenan: +530

Winning method

Garry by KO/TKO/DQ: -135

Garry by Submission: +500

Garry by Decision: +240

Draw: +5000

Kenan by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400

Kenan by Submission: +2200

Kenan by Decision: +1100

Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman, bantamweight

Martinez: +220

Saaiman: -260

Winning method

Martinez by KO/TKO/DQ: +550

Martinez by Submission: +1600

Martinez by Decision: +600

Draw: +5000

Saaiman by KO/TKO/DQ: +175

Saaiman by Submission: +600

Saaiman by Decision: +175

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci, women’s strawweight

Penne: +250

Ricci: -300

Winning method

Penne by KO/TKO/DQ: +2200

Penne by Submission: +1100

Penne by Decision: +400

Draw: +5000

Ricci by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Ricci by Submission: +450

Ricci by Decision: -150

Da’mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat, bantamweight

Blackshear: +360

Basharat: -450

Winning method

Blackshear by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400

Blackshear by Submission: +1100

Blackshear by Decision: +800

Draw: +5000

Basharat by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Basharat by Submission: +330

Basharat by Decision: -115

Esteban Ribovics vs. Loik Radzhabov, lightweight

Ribovics: +205

Radzhabov: -245

Winning method

Ribovics by KO/TKO/DQ: +550

Ribovics by Submission: +800

Ribovics by Decision: +800

Draw: +5000

Radzhabov by KO/TKO/DQ: +215

Radzhabov by Submission: +350

Radzhabov by Decision: +180