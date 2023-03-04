 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of winners, stoppages from UFC 285 on Saturday, March 4 [VIDEO]

We’ll be tracking the results all night during UFC 285 from Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4 through the main event of Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

By DKNation Staff
UFC 285 Press Conference Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The long awaited return of Jon “Bones” Jones highlights a star studded UFC 285 card this Saturday, March 4. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will air across ESPN, ESPN+, and UFC Fight Pass. The early prelims will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass and feature five fights. The prelims get started at 8 p.m. and will air on ESPN and ESPN+ with another four fights. The main card is tentatively scheduled to start at 10 p.m. and will only be available on ESPN+ PPV.

The main card features a pair of title fights. Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso will face off for the women’s flyweight title as the co-main event. The main event will feature a showdown between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane with the vacant heavyweight title on the line.

Shevchenko (23-3) is a -750 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Grasso (18-2) is a +550 underdog. Shevchenko is coming off a split decision victory over Taila Santos and has won nine fights in a row. Grasso has won three straight bouts, including an October unanimous decision over Viviane Araujo.

Jones (26-1) is a -170 favorite while Gane (11-1) is a +145 underdog. Jones has not fought in over three years but and the former light heavyweight champion makes his return. His last fight was an unanimous decision win against Dominick Reyes back in February 2020. Gane enters this matchup following a KO win over Tai Tuivasa back in September 2022. The former interim heavyweight champion is looking to capture that title again.

Below we’ve broken down each fight with odds to win and method of victory. We’ll update this with results as each match on the UFC 285 card wraps up.

UFC 285 results

Main Card

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane, heavyweight title fight

Jones: -170
Gane: +145

Winning method

Jones by KO/TKO/DQ: +380
Jones by Submission: +650
Jones by Decision: +150
Draw: +5000
Gane by KO/TKO/DQ: +450
Gane by Submission: +1600
Gane by Decision: +300

(C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. #6 Alexa Grasso, women’s flyweight title fight

Shevchenko: -750
Grasso: +550

Winning method

Shevchenko by KO/TKO/DQ: +175
Shevchenko by Submission: +225
Shevchenko by Decision: +175
Draw: +5000
Grasso by KO/TKO/DQ: +1800
Grasso by Submission: +2500
Grasso by Decision: +900

#7 Geoff Neal vs. #9 Shavkat Rakhmonov, welterweight

Neal: +390
Rakhmonov: -490

Winning method

Neal by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Neal by Submission: +2800
Neal by Decision: +900
Draw: +5000
Rakhmonov by KO/TKO/DQ: +240
Rakhmonov by Submission: +175
Rakhmonov by Decision: +200

#7 Mateusz Gamrot vs. #10 Jalin Turner, lightweight

Gamrot: -215
Turner: +185

Winning method

Gamrot by KO/TKO/DQ: +275
Gamrot by Submission: +330
Gamrot by Decision: +240
Draw: +5000
Turner by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Turner by Submission: +800
Turner by Decision: +650

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett, middleweight

Nickal: -1800
Pickett: +1000

Winning method

Nickal by KO/TKO/DQ: +165
Nickal by Submission: -165
Nickal by Decision: +800
Draw: +5000
Pickett by KO/TKO/DQ: +1600
Pickett by Submission: +4000
Pickett by Decision: +2500

Preliminary Card

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones, bantaweight

Garbrandt: -175
Jones: +150

Winning method

Garbrandt by KO/TKO/DQ: +110
Garbrandt by Submission: +1800
Garbrandt by Decision: +400
Draw: +5000
Jones by KO/TKO/DQ: +275
Jones by Submission: +1600
Jones by Decision: +550

#5 Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis, middleweight

Brunson: +195
Plessis: -230

Winning method

Brunson by KO/TKO/DQ: +700
Brunson by Submission: +1400
Brunson by Decision: +380
Draw: +5000
Plessis by KO/TKO/DQ: +120
Plessis by Submission: +500
Plessis by Decision: +380

#8 Viviane Araujo vs. #9 Amanda Ribas, women’s flyweight

Araujo: +100
Ribas: -120

Winning method

Araujo by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Araujo by Submission: +1400
Araujo by Decision: +200
Draw: +5000
Ribas by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100
Ribas by Submission: +800
Ribas by Decision: +130

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, middleweight

Marquez: +130
Barriault: -150

Winning method

Marquez by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Marquez by Submission: +500
Marquez by Decision: +600
Draw: +5000
Barriault by KO/TKO/DQ: +215
Barriault by Submission: +900
Barriault by Decision: +250

Early Preliminary Card

Ian Machado Garry vs. Song Kenan, welterweight

Garry: -730
Kenan: +530

Winning method

Garry by KO/TKO/DQ: -135
Garry by Submission: +500
Garry by Decision: +240
Draw: +5000
Kenan by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400
Kenan by Submission: +2200
Kenan by Decision: +1100

Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman, bantamweight

Martinez: +220
Saaiman: -260

Winning method

Martinez by KO/TKO/DQ: +550
Martinez by Submission: +1600
Martinez by Decision: +600
Draw: +5000
Saaiman by KO/TKO/DQ: +175
Saaiman by Submission: +600
Saaiman by Decision: +175

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci, women’s strawweight

Penne: +250
Ricci: -300

Winning method

Penne by KO/TKO/DQ: +2200
Penne by Submission: +1100
Penne by Decision: +400
Draw: +5000
Ricci by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Ricci by Submission: +450
Ricci by Decision: -150

Da’mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat, bantamweight

Blackshear: +360
Basharat: -450

Winning method

Blackshear by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400
Blackshear by Submission: +1100
Blackshear by Decision: +800
Draw: +5000
Basharat by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Basharat by Submission: +330
Basharat by Decision: -115

Esteban Ribovics vs. Loik Radzhabov, lightweight

Ribovics: +205
Radzhabov: -245

Winning method

Ribovics by KO/TKO/DQ: +550
Ribovics by Submission: +800
Ribovics by Decision: +800
Draw: +5000
Radzhabov by KO/TKO/DQ: +215
Radzhabov by Submission: +350
Radzhabov by Decision: +180

