Full list of winners, stoppages from UFC 285 on Saturday, March 4 [VIDEO]

The long awaited return of Jon “Bones” Jones highlights a star studded UFC 285 card this Saturday, March 4. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will air across ESPN, ESPN+, and UFC Fight Pass. The early prelims will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass and feature five fights. The prelims get started at 8 p.m. and will air on ESPN and ESPN+ with another four fights. The main card is tentatively scheduled to start at 10 p.m. and will only be available on ESPN+ PPV.
The main card features a pair of title fights. Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso will face off for the women’s flyweight title as the co-main event. The main event will feature a showdown between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane with the vacant heavyweight title on the line.
Shevchenko (23-3) is a -750 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Grasso (18-2) is a +550 underdog. Shevchenko is coming off a split decision victory over Taila Santos and has won nine fights in a row. Grasso has won three straight bouts, including an October unanimous decision over Viviane Araujo.
Jones (26-1) is a -170 favorite while Gane (11-1) is a +145 underdog. Jones has not fought in over three years but and the former light heavyweight champion makes his return. His last fight was an unanimous decision win against Dominick Reyes back in February 2020. Gane enters this matchup following a KO win over Tai Tuivasa back in September 2022. The former interim heavyweight champion is looking to capture that title again.
Below we’ve broken down each fight with odds to win and method of victory. We’ll update this with results as each match on the UFC 285 card wraps up.
UFC 285 results
Main Card
Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane, heavyweight title fight
Winning method
Jones by KO/TKO/DQ: +380
Jones by Submission: +650
Jones by Decision: +150
Draw: +5000
Gane by KO/TKO/DQ: +450
Gane by Submission: +1600
Gane by Decision: +300
(C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. #6 Alexa Grasso, women’s flyweight title fight
Shevchenko: -750
Grasso: +550
Winning method
Shevchenko by KO/TKO/DQ: +175
Shevchenko by Submission: +225
Shevchenko by Decision: +175
Draw: +5000
Grasso by KO/TKO/DQ: +1800
Grasso by Submission: +2500
Grasso by Decision: +900
#7 Geoff Neal vs. #9 Shavkat Rakhmonov, welterweight
Neal: +390
Rakhmonov: -490
Winning method
Neal by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Neal by Submission: +2800
Neal by Decision: +900
Draw: +5000
Rakhmonov by KO/TKO/DQ: +240
Rakhmonov by Submission: +175
Rakhmonov by Decision: +200
#7 Mateusz Gamrot vs. #10 Jalin Turner, lightweight
Gamrot: -215
Turner: +185
Winning method
Gamrot by KO/TKO/DQ: +275
Gamrot by Submission: +330
Gamrot by Decision: +240
Draw: +5000
Turner by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Turner by Submission: +800
Turner by Decision: +650
Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett, middleweight
Nickal: -1800
Pickett: +1000
Winning method
Nickal by KO/TKO/DQ: +165
Nickal by Submission: -165
Nickal by Decision: +800
Draw: +5000
Pickett by KO/TKO/DQ: +1600
Pickett by Submission: +4000
Pickett by Decision: +2500
Preliminary Card
Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones, bantaweight
Garbrandt: -175
Jones: +150
Winning method
Garbrandt by KO/TKO/DQ: +110
Garbrandt by Submission: +1800
Garbrandt by Decision: +400
Draw: +5000
Jones by KO/TKO/DQ: +275
Jones by Submission: +1600
Jones by Decision: +550
#5 Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis, middleweight
Brunson: +195
Plessis: -230
Winning method
Brunson by KO/TKO/DQ: +700
Brunson by Submission: +1400
Brunson by Decision: +380
Draw: +5000
Plessis by KO/TKO/DQ: +120
Plessis by Submission: +500
Plessis by Decision: +380
#8 Viviane Araujo vs. #9 Amanda Ribas, women’s flyweight
Araujo: +100
Ribas: -120
Winning method
Araujo by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Araujo by Submission: +1400
Araujo by Decision: +200
Draw: +5000
Ribas by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100
Ribas by Submission: +800
Ribas by Decision: +130
Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, middleweight
Marquez: +130
Barriault: -150
Winning method
Marquez by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Marquez by Submission: +500
Marquez by Decision: +600
Draw: +5000
Barriault by KO/TKO/DQ: +215
Barriault by Submission: +900
Barriault by Decision: +250
Early Preliminary Card
Ian Machado Garry vs. Song Kenan, welterweight
Garry: -730
Kenan: +530
Winning method
Garry by KO/TKO/DQ: -135
Garry by Submission: +500
Garry by Decision: +240
Draw: +5000
Kenan by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400
Kenan by Submission: +2200
Kenan by Decision: +1100
Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman, bantamweight
Martinez: +220
Saaiman: -260
Winning method
Martinez by KO/TKO/DQ: +550
Martinez by Submission: +1600
Martinez by Decision: +600
Draw: +5000
Saaiman by KO/TKO/DQ: +175
Saaiman by Submission: +600
Saaiman by Decision: +175
Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci, women’s strawweight
Penne: +250
Ricci: -300
Winning method
Penne by KO/TKO/DQ: +2200
Penne by Submission: +1100
Penne by Decision: +400
Draw: +5000
Ricci by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Ricci by Submission: +450
Ricci by Decision: -150
Da’mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat, bantamweight
Blackshear: +360
Basharat: -450
Winning method
Blackshear by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400
Blackshear by Submission: +1100
Blackshear by Decision: +800
Draw: +5000
Basharat by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Basharat by Submission: +330
Basharat by Decision: -115
Esteban Ribovics vs. Loik Radzhabov, lightweight
Ribovics: +205
Radzhabov: -245
Winning method
Ribovics by KO/TKO/DQ: +550
Ribovics by Submission: +800
Ribovics by Decision: +800
Draw: +5000
Radzhabov by KO/TKO/DQ: +215
Radzhabov by Submission: +350
Radzhabov by Decision: +180