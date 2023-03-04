 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 via live stream

We go over how to watch the Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane heavyweight title fight on UFC 285, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

By DKNation Staff
MMA: UFC 247-Jones vs Reyes Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 285 will return to action this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada from the T-Mobile Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 4, and will be highlighted by a heavyweight showdown between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.

Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight champion is a slight -165 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook in his heavyweight debut. Gane, a former interim heavyweight champion, is +140. When it gets to fight props Jones is at +330 to win by knockout and +750 to win by submission. Gane is +400 to win by knockout and +1600 to win by submission.

If by some chance there’s a draw, it pays +5000.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. That will be followed by the late prelims at 8 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card for UFC 285 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $79.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

