How to watch Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 via live stream

UFC 285 will return to action this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada from the T-Mobile Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 4, and will be highlighted by a heavyweight showdown between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.

Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight champion is a slight -165 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook in his heavyweight debut. Gane, a former interim heavyweight champion, is +140. When it gets to fight props Jones is at +330 to win by knockout and +750 to win by submission. Gane is +400 to win by knockout and +1600 to win by submission.

If by some chance there’s a draw, it pays +5000.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. That will be followed by the late prelims at 8 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card for UFC 285 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $79.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.