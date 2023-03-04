What time does Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane start at UFC 285?

UFC 285 kicks off with a fourteen-fight card that culminates with Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane. The event will take place live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN+ PPV will carry the event for $79.99.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. That will be followed by the late prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card for UFC 285 begins at 10 p.m. ET and will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $79.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The ring walks Jones-Gane main event should begin around 12:15 a.m. ET depending on the length of the undercard.

Jones (26-1-1), a former two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and 2020 Hall of Fame inductee, is making his return to the octagon after three years off. The 35-year-old striker is widely considered the most talented and well-rounded UFC fighter of all time. His fighting acumen is only challenged by his controversies and out-of-ring transgressions. This includes leaving the scene of a car accident in 2015 that left a pregnant woman injured, another assault case featuring a waitress at a strip club in 2019, multiple DUIs and at least two failed drug tests.

Gane (11-1), a former interim heavyweight champion, has fought for some form of the UFC Heavyweight championship in three of his past four fights. He won the UFC interim Heavyweight championship by beating Derrick Lewis by a third-round TKO at UFC 265 in Houston, Texas on August 7, 2021. Gane lost a unification bout with “regular” UFC Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou by unanimous decision at UFC 270 in Anaheim, California on January 22, 2022.

Jones is a -165 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Saturday. Gane is betting at +140.