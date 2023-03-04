How to watch Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso at UFC 285 via live stream

UFC 285 is this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada from the T-Mobile Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 4, and will be highlighted by a women’s flyweight title bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso. The night’s main event will feature Jon Jones’s return against Ciryl Gane.

Shevchenko (23-3), the reigning champion, will defend her title against Grasso (15-3). The champion enters with one as a massive favorite at -750. and barring a massive upset, will defend her title for the seventh straight time. There are also odds for her to win by KO/TKO at +175 and submission at +275. Grasso is a considerable underdog at +575 to win on the money line and +1600 via submission.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. The main card for UFC 285 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.