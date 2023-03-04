 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso at UFC 285 via live stream

We go over how to watch the Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso women’s flyweight title fight on UFC 285, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

By Erik Buchinger
MMA: UFC 275- Shevchenko vs Santos Paul Miller-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 285 is this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada from the T-Mobile Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 4, and will be highlighted by a women’s flyweight title bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso. The night’s main event will feature Jon Jones’s return against Ciryl Gane.

Shevchenko (23-3), the reigning champion, will defend her title against Grasso (15-3). The champion enters with one as a massive favorite at -750. and barring a massive upset, will defend her title for the seventh straight time. There are also odds for her to win by KO/TKO at +175 and submission at +275. Grasso is a considerable underdog at +575 to win on the money line and +1600 via submission.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. The main card for UFC 285 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

More From DraftKings Nation