What time does Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso start at UFC 285?

UFC 285 kicks off with a 14-fight card that culminates with a co-main event of Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso. The event will take place live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will begin at 10:00 pm ET and air on ESPN+

This will be the first career meeting between Shevchenko (23-3) and Grasso (15-3), who will go at it for the Women’s flyweight title. The latter will defend her flyweight title for the seventh time since winning it back in 2018. She enters this one riding a nine-bout winning streak, with four of those wins coming via KO/TKO. She wins 75 percent of her bouts via decision, and the other 25 percent is split pretty evenly between submission and KO/TKO. Schevchenko lands about 3.19 significant strikes per minute and 52 percent of those. She also defends 63 percent of the significant strikes that she faces.

Grasso enters this one riding a four-bout winning streak, and this will be her first time at a title shot. Similar to her opponent, she wins the majority of her fights via decision at 67 percent, and after that, the other 27 percent comes via KO/TKO. Grasso fights out of the orthodox stance and lands 5.14 significant strikes per minute for about 44 percent accuracy. She rarely goes for takedowns averaging 0.44 per 15 minutes but lands 57 percent of the takedowns she attempts.

Schevchenko is a heavy favorite in this one at +800, and Grasso enters this one at +575 underdog on the money line. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.