How did Alexa Grasso do in her last fight?

UFC 285 is set to take place on Saturday, March 4, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 14-bout card will have a co-main event. The first is a women’s Flyweight bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso. Following that, Jon “Bones” Jones will make his return to the octagon when he squares off against Ciryl Gane in a heavyweight bout. The main event will start at 10:00 p.m. ET and be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Grasso (15-3) enters Saturday’s title bout having won four in a row, and a win on Saturday would not only be her fifth in a row but her first-ever title in the UFC. In her last bout, she defeated Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision. Both fighters landed just under 50 percent of the significant strikes they threw. She was able to land 93 percent of her punches from distance. There wasn’t any controversy in this one, as it was a dominating performance from wire to wire.

Prior to that bout, she made quick work of Joanne Wood, defeating her with a first-round submission at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus in March 2022. Grasso landed 16 of 24 of the significant strikes she threw, while Wood landed 34 of 49. The latter landed 81 percent of strikes from distance and another six percent on the ground. This is the only submission victory that she’s had in her career. She only has one career takedown out of the seven she has attempted. Grasso will have her hands full on Saturday trying to get the upset. If she wants to win, she will need to be aggressive and try to extend this fight the distance.