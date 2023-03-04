Full card for UFC 285 Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

UFC 285 will return to action this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada from the T-Mobile Arena. The five-bout main card starts at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 4, and will be highlighted by a showdown between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC Heavyweight championship.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. That will be followed by the late prelims at 8 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card for UFC 285 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $79.99 for the full card.

The main event marks a return to the UFC for Jones (26-1-1) after a three-year layoff. The former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion and 2020 UFC Hall of Fame inductee is making his long-awaited debut at heavyweight. Gane (11-1), a former UFC interim heavyweight champion and seasoned kickboxer will prove to be a tough challenge after he showed great power in knocking out top-five contender Tai Tuivasa back in September. Jones is a -165 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Gane is in the underdog role at +140.

In the co-feature, it will be Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko defending her UFC women’s flyweight title against Alexa Grasso. Shevchenko, who is a massive -800 favorite, will be attempting to successfully defend her title for the eighth consecutive time.

UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane Main card, ESPN+ , 10 p.m. ET

Main event : Jon Jones vs. #1 Ciryl Gane, heavyweight title fight

: Jon Jones vs. #1 Ciryl Gane, heavyweight title fight ( C ) Valentina Shevchenko vs. #6 Alexa Grasso, women’s flyweight title fight

) Valentina Shevchenko vs. #6 Alexa Grasso, women’s flyweight title fight #7 Geoff Neal vs. #9 Shavkat Rakhmonov, welterweight

#7 Mateusz Gamrot vs. #10 Jalin Turner, lightweight

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett, middleweight

Preliminary card, ESPN/ESPN +, 8 p.m. ET

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones, bantamweight

#5 Derek Brunson vs. #10 Dricus Du Plessis, middleweight

#8 Viviane Araujo vs. #9 Amanda Ribas, women’s flyweight

Juliane Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, middleweight

Early preliminary card, UFC Fight Night Pass, 5:30 p.m. ET