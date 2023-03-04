How to watch UFC 285 on ESPN+ PPV via live stream

UFC 285 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 4. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a fight between Jon Jones and Cyril Gane for the vacant UFC Heavyweight championship. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

Jones (26-1-1), a two-time UFC Light Heavyweight champion, will be making his debut at heavyweight and is a -165 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Gane (11-1), a former UFC interim heavyweight champion is +140.

The co-feature on the main card will be Valentina Shevchenko making another defense of her UFC women’s flyweight title against Alexa Grasso, the No. 6 ranked woman in the flyweight division. Shevchenko (23-3) will be looking to extend her win streak to 10 fights and make an eighth successful title defense. She is a massive -750 favorite.

So how do you watch UFC 285?

The main card for UFC 285 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 285 will be live-streamed on UFC Fight Pass at 6:15 p.m. ET and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 285 will air on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $79.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.