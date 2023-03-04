Start time for UFC 285 main card on Saturday, March 4

UFC 285 will have two world title fights with a main event between Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship. The event will take place live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN+ PPV will carry the event for $79.99.

Jones (26-1-1) will be making his return to the octagon after three years away. The two-time UFC Light Heavyweight champion and 2020 UFC Hall of Fame inductee is a -165 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Gane (11-1), a former UFC interim Heavyweight champion, is a +140 underdog. He is coming off a knockout win over Tai Tuivasa at Fight Night 209 in Paris, France on September 3, 2022.

The co-feature will see UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) making a title defense against No. 6-ranked women’s flyweight Alexa Grasso (15-3). Shevchenko is a massive -800 favorite and will be looking for her eighth title defense.

UFC 285 will get underway at 5:30 p.m. ET with five fights on the early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass. Once that wraps, the regular preliminary card is scheduled to start 8 p.m. ET. and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. There are currently four fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Jones vs. Gane, it’s estimated that will start just after midnight ET.