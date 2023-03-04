Everything you need to know for Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner at UFC 285

UFC 285 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 4 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciyrl Gane. Also notable on the main card is a lightweight fight between top-10 contenders Mateusz Gamrot, ranked seventh and Jalin Turner, ranked 10th.

Gamrot (21-2) is taking this fight on short notice, replacing the injured Dan Hooker. He has won four out of his past five fights but a decision loss to Beniel Dariush at UFC 280 in October de-railed his run toward a title shot. Turner (13-5) has won five straight — all by finishes. He earned a Performance of the Night bonus at UFC 276 in July with a submission win over Brad Riddell

How to watch Mateusz Gamrot and Jalin Turner

Date: Saturday, March 4

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Gamrot: -215

Turner: +185

Splits: 60% of handle, 60% of bets on Gamrot

This is a classic matchup of speed and striking against high-end grappling. Gamrot’s job is to get inside Turner's crazy length and reach to get him down and eliminate the distance. It’s harder said than done against Turner, who is confident in his jiu-jitsu and has won three of his past five fights by submission. If Gamrot can control action on the ground, he’s in a safe spot, but if Turner gets to him with strikes, Gamrot has a tendency to get desperate and wild. Turner is too good to get wild again. The first round will be Turner trying to force Gamrot out of his wrestling mindset and into a standup fight. If that happens, Turner will close the show in the second round.