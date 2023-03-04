 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everything you need to know for Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett at UFC 285

Bo Nickal and Jamie Pickett fight at middleweight on the main card of UFC 285. We go over start time, how to watch, odds and betting splits.

MMA: MAR 01 UFC 285 Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC 285 is set for on Saturday, March 4 at 10 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciyrl Gane. Also notable on the main card is a middleweight fight between Bo Nickal and Jamie Pickett.

Nickal (3-0), one of the most decorated NCAA wrestlers of the past decade, is making his highly anticipated main roster debut after two quick wins on Dana White’s Contender Series earned him a contract. Pickett (13-8) is a very active fighter that will be taking on his sixth contest in less than two years. He has lost four of his past six, including two straight.

How to watch Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

Date: Saturday, March 4
Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Nickal: -1500
Pickett: +900

Splits: 81% of handle, 85% of bets on Fighter

If the Penn State graduate Nickal is a Nittany Lion, Pickett is expected to be the sacrificial lamb. The fact that Nickal’s first fight under contract is the opener on a major PPV tells you everything about the expectations the UFC has for Nickal. And he hasn’t shied away from it, calling out top middleweights like Khamzat Chimaev for future matches. Pickett is going to be game for a fight, but this match has been made as a showcase for Nickal with the expectation he’ll win within one round.

