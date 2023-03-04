Everything you need to know for Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones at UFC 285

UFC 285 is set to take place on Saturday, March 4, live from Las Vegas, Nevada. The 14-bout card will be headlined by two co-main events. The first will be a women’s flyweight championship bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso. The fight that everyone’s anticipating is the return of Jon “Bones” Jones vs. Ciryl Gane in a heavyweight bout. Also, a fight to look out for is a bantamweight bout between Cody Garbrandt and Trevin Jones. The preliminary card will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN+.

Garbrandt (12-5) will enter this one on a two-bout losing streak and is 1-4 in his last five. Mixed in there at the beginning was a title defense and then another that he couldn’t capitalize on. The orthodox fighter has won 83 percent of his bouts via KO/TKO and the other 17 percent via decision. He lands 3.16 significant strikes per minute, but only 38 percent of them.

Jones (13-9-1) has only been in the UFC since 2020 but is 1-3-1 in his short time. His only win came at UFC 259 against Mario Bautista via second-round TKO. He’s won 46 percent of his bouts via decision and another 31 percent via submission. He’s only averaging 0.52 takedowns per 15 minutes for 11 percent accuracy. Jones is still fairly new to the UFC, but if he wants to move his way up, he’ll need to start stringing together some wins.

How to watch Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones

Date: Saturday, March 4

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Garbrandt: -175

Jones: +150

Splits: 58% of handle, 61% of bets on Garbrandt

The odds on this one favor Garbrandnt here as the more experienced fighter here. He’s a former champion and someone who wins the majority of his fights via KO. It will be tough for him to win that way this week. However, if he can land a few strikes and control the fight he should be able to win this one.