Everything you need to know for Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 285

UFC 285 is set to take place this Saturday, March 4, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are a total of 14 bouts between the three cards, headlined by two co-main events. Also on the card for the night is a middleweight bout between Derek Brunson and Dricus Du Plessis. The prelims will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN+.

Brunson (23-8) is entering this one coming off of a loss but is 4-1 in his last five. The southpaw has been around for a while and had yet to get a title opportunity, so at this point, we may not see it for him. However, he could put a damper on the hopes of a few streaking fighters. Brunson wins 52 percent of his bouts via KO/TKO and the other 30 percent via decision.

Du Plessis (18-2) has been red hot since joining the UFC in 2020 when he made his debut at UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen. He is 4-0 and climbing up the ladder in the middleweight division. The switch stance fighter has won two bouts via KO/TKO, one via submission and the other via unanimous decision. His most recent win came against Darren Till in December 2022 using the neck crank.

How to watch Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Date: Saturday, March 4

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Brunson: +195

Du Plessis: -230

Splits: 71% of handle, 68% of bets on Du Plessis

Most people are putting their money on the young upstart Du Plessis, who is rolling right now. He lands about 6.62 significant strikes per minute and 53 percent of them. He will need to use that to his advantage in this one against Brunson, who absorbs 2.84 significant strikes per minute. The youngster is on fire and will likely keep it rolling with a win on Saturday.