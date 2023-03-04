Everything you need to know for Viviane Araújo vs. Amanda Ribas at UFC 285

UFC 285 is set to take place on Saturday, March 4, from the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This card will feature a co-main event that includes the much-anticipated return of Jon “Bones” Jones against Ciryl Gane in a heavyweight bout. The prelims feature a Women’s Flyweight bout between No. 8 Viviane Arujo and No. 9 Amanda Ribas. The prelims begin at 8:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN+.

Araujo ( 11-4) is 2-3 in her last five and 5-3 overall since joining the UFC in 2019. The orthodox fighter has won 36 percent of her bouts via submission and decision, while the other 27 percent have come via KO/TKO. She averages 4.82 significant strikes per minute and lands nearly half of them at 48 percent. Araujo lost her last bout to Alexa Grasso via the fifth round unanimous decision in October 2022.

Ribas (10-3) suffered a loss in her last bout but is 3-2 in her last five. She started her UFC career 4-0 after entering in 2019. She won her debut against Emily Whitmire at UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs. Santos via second-round submission. The orthodox fighter lands 4.46 significant strikes per minute, which is good for about 40 percent.

How to watch Viviane Araújo and Amanda Ribas

Date: Saturday, March 4

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Araújo: +100

Ribas: -120

Splits: 66% of handle, 65% of bets on Ribas

Araujo is a short favorite here, which shows how close these two are. While most money is on Ribas, she isn’t an overwhelming favorite. Interestingly enough there they’ve won their fights in the same exact percentages. The difference here is that Ribas defends against the significant strike a little better absorbing 2.57 significant strikes per minute, and 70 percent of them. In a fight so close, that could make a difference.