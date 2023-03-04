Everything you need to know for Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat at UFC 285

UFC 285’s early preliminary card features bantamweights Da’mon Blackshear and Blake Basharat facing off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This portion of the card is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass. Later on in the night, a main event featuring heavyweights Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane end the card.

Blackshear (12-4-1) will be making his second UFC appearance after a draw with Youseff Zalal in his debut last year. Prior to that, he had won four straight fights, winning by submission in three of them. Blackshear overall has won eight fights by submission and will look to make it nine in this bantamweight showdown.

Basharat (9-0) is a London-born fighter, making his first UFC appearance. Boasting an undefeated record, he earned a contract after a unanimous decision win over Allan Begosso on Dana White’s Contender Series last year. Similar to Blackshear, he is also a submission artist, making opponents tap in five of his nine wins. The 25-year-old is looking to make a splash in the bantamweight division and a win here could be the beginning.

How to watch Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat

Date: Saturday, March 4

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Blackshear: +360

Basharat: -450

Splits: 90% of handle, 89% of bets on Basharat

This is a matchup of two fighters who like to work their opponent to the mat and win by submission. Basharat is an overwhelming favorite and has a superior skill set in comparison to Blackshear. At -450 odds, taking Basharat on the moneyline is almost a sure thing. A submission win for him checks in at +330, while a victory by decision has odds of -115.